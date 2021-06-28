Automation in Action: It’s Not Just Hype

The disruption over the past 18 months has resulted in organisations that are rapidly transforming their IT environments, accelerating digitalisation and the shift to the cloud by three, four, or even 10 years. KPMG research suggests that as a consequence, as much as 80 percent of new revenue for businesses will come from digital sources. Technology platforms, and in particular business automation, will underpin and enable these rapid transformations and new revenue opportunities. The rate of change and the need to scale rapidly will render manual processes as roadblocks. The success of the transformation and path into the future will hinge on how effective the organizations are at identifying roadblocks, opportunities for automation, and then executing on them with clarity. To this effect, we went about exploring how businesses across different sectors are realizing the full potential of business automation as part of their broader transformation strategy.

Automation in action

One of the leading names in green energy in China, ENN, had faced a dilemma. When the onset of the pandemic in 2020 mandated the shift to working from home, the IT team was never going to be able to support the massive number of incoming support requests by thousands of staff for VPN permissions and password downloads and resets. The company was potentially facing weeks – if not longer – of work disruption. With the assistance of IBM Robotic Process Automation (RPA), ENN was able to complete as many as 3,000 tasks per day, saving millions of dollars in productivity and reducing request processing time by 60 percent. ENN has since invested in hyper automation for virtual assistants to further enhance productivity (read more about the success of this program here).

Meanwhile, in the US, the Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) was facing a crisis. Responsible for handling the constitutional right to representation in court, the AOC was receiving 135,000 claims per year. Of these, more than 70,000 had been placed on hold due to simple errors that required administrative staff to manually notify the submitters.

The AOC turned to the IBM Business Partner Prolifics to build a system that could automate the entire indigent defense claims process, from initial submission, workflow, and reporting, through to the approval and payment. This system has assisted in catching and resolving errors without the same manual processes and the claims processing time dropped from 45 to 60 days on average, to less than 10. With the adoption of automation, The AOC was able to successfully get the process under the maximum time for processing as required by law (read more about this success story here).

ENN and the USA AOC are massively different operations in entirely different sectors, however business automation was able to assist both, because every business involves tasks which are standardized and repetitive, and there are business benefits in automation manual tasks and processes.

The secret to unlocking productivity through automation, as ENN, the AOC and many other customers across the world have discovered, is effectively identifying manual processing that could become roadblocks, and how that specific task can first be automated and then create a platform for scale.

