The Starting Point for Business Transformations: Start Small and Win Over Stakeholders and Customers Alike

According to a global survey conducted by KPMG, more than half (67 percent) of businesses have accelerated their digital transformation strategy as a direct result of events over the past 18 months. As noted within a report on the survey: “The pandemic has focused minds on employees’ wellbeing and values. An exceptional customer experience can only be delivered by people who believe in their organization's purpose, and who feel prized by management and customers.”

Business automation is seen by many CIOs as the first critical step in transformation for this reason; it lifts employees into higher value roles, provides them with greater job satisfaction, and improves the efficiency and productivity within the enterprise.

The challenges CIOs face in delivering transformation

CIOs face both technical and cultural issues in accelerating the rate of transformation and innovation to meet business needs. This requires a clear view of existing technology landscape, skills, and investments for the future. With investments in areas such as automation, there are concerns for jobs being lost to automation. McKinsey studies estimate that between 400 million and 800 million jobs worldwide will be displaced by automation by 2030.

However, what is often ignored under the scare headlines is that McKinsey also predicts that eight or nine percent of all jobs in 2030 will be in occupations that don’t even exist yet. People will still work, it’s just going to be different work, and CIOs need to be the ones to drive this awareness and change management throughout the organization.

How CIOs are rising to the challenge

The resistance to change across the entire organization, at all levels is there, but CIOs can play a big role is breaking down the barriers by starting small and demonstrating the value of the solution. Once the technology foundations are in place, and once business process automation has been proven, no matter how the small the application, further applications can be developed and deployed rapidly.

An application that we often see as the “first step” for organizations into business process automation is the robotic process automaton chatbot – or, the RPA chatbot. This is particularly effective because it removes a lot of the dreariest tasks from the customer service team and allows them to refocus their efforts to more complex and higher-value enquiries.

This has a marked impact and benefit to the customer NPS, as tickets are resolved more quickly and with a greater satisfaction rate, and those data points are an easy and low-resistance way for CIOs to both highlight the value of business process automation to staff. In addition to front-office support, some other use cases for an RPA chatbot include creating a paperless back office, self-service with virtual agents, IT management, and document processing. If you haven’t experienced RPA, get started by simply registering here and trying IBM Robotic Process Automation at no cost for 30 days.

From there, stakeholders across the business will be far more open to further business automation applications and employees will more comfortably transition to new ways of working.

For automation to scale, businesses also need a much better understanding of the data that flows within the organization, when prior to transformation they are only ever really aware of around 20 percent of it: the structured data. It is the rest – the unstructured data – that business process automation applications need to leverage to deliver its maximum value.

So, the other benefit behind starting small is that the CIO can develop and refine the systems, architecture and their very approach to transformation that is required for their business’ particular environment. That, in turn, makes future automation deployments more seamless and impactful.

