Tips from a senior business operations leader for empowering your healthcare IT team

Managing people and teams can be challenging — delegating work, coaching and supporting their professional growth, and ensuring project meet deadlines and add value. It’s especially daunting when encouraging adoption of a new tool or platform. In my role as senior supervisor of HIT business operations at MedPOINT Management, it’s a little bit easier to manage two IT teams with the help of Smartsheet.

I’ve worked in healthcare IT for more than 30 years. Starting first at a physician group in the billing department, I then grew my skills at a software vendor and a large health plan in California before landing at MedPOINT Management. Here, my teams focus on production, with one providing call center support and the other in configuration, juggling projects that can be very specialized.

Even though I’m not a programmer, I can create IT solutions in Smartsheet that improve processes, leading to increased visibility into the work being done. It’s an awesome platform for helping people with their work.

Improving internal usage of Smartsheet

MedPOINT Management is a family-owned healthcare services organization that provides select services for hospital medical groups and physician groups that manage care contracts. We do the back-end administrative services to free up doctors, medical groups, and hospitals.

When I first joined, the company was already using Smartsheet, but it was mainly for light project tracking and sheets. Then I came on board and started asking questions like, “What’s a dashboard? What does it do?”

It’s funny: At first I thought it was just like Excel, but once I started watching help videos and looking around the Smartsheet website, I found the platform’s dashboard capabilities to be really powerful.

Now, I’m my company’s unofficial authority on the platform, and a Smartsheet Overachiever. I’m also a Smartsheet Mobilizer and a member of their Early Adopter Program (EAP). The Overachiever program has provided me with an amazing opportunity to network with other Smartsheet power users, as well as to gain insight into the roadmap for future enhancements. EAP gives me the opportunity to try out new features before they roll out to the rest of the company, and to prepare training materials and announcements as needed. And the Mobilizer program supports me as I host internal training sessions, and even provides cool Smartsheet “Swag” that I can use as incentives for my teammates as they accomplish training milestones.

I’ve hosted more than 10 internal “lunch and learn” sessions at MedPOINT to show (and empower) my teammates how to create formulas, reports, and metric sheets. I also drop by Smartsheet’s Community to answer other users' questions from time to time. I find it relaxing to go solve someone else’s problems.

Keeping teams on track with consistent auditing records

To help my teams stay on track, I created a tasklist with each team member’s name, assignment, and status. The larger dashboard then shows how many projects are assigned to each person.

Because healthcare is audited down to the molecule, I need to track who configured what, and what changes have been made. When it comes to claims, for example, I need to know the answers to questions like:

Have we reprocessed these claims?

What’s the current configuration?

How many changes have been made?

This way, when an audit comes in, we know the exact date an error occurred, and can reprocess quickly.

Sometimes, it can be a simple solution that creates the biggest change for a team. By automating workflows and setting up alerts, reminders, and status updates, we cut down on repetitive manual tasks that waste time.

Getting buy-in from leadership

“If you use it, they will come.” This is my advice for securing buy-in from leadership regarding a resource or the adoption of a platform. By building dashboards for my manager and VP-level colleagues, I found success in showing (rather than telling) them the Smartsheet capabilities that matter most.

I give leaders full visibility into my teams. If they want to know how many phone calls we’ve answered in the call center, how much time is spent on each one - it’s all there in a dashboard and the whole company can see it, too.

With Smartsheet’s solution, I can also help cross-functional teams. I can build things for our finance department with Smartsheet because I can set up complex solutions that meet business needs without taking up time from one of our limited programming resources. That’s a huge win for IT, considering that they’re often at capacity.

