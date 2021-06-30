Podcast: CIO Leadership Live with Mojgan Lefebvre, EVP, Chief Technology & Operations Officer, Travelers

Mojgan Lefebvre, EVP and Chief Technology and Operations Officer at Travelers, joins Maryfran Johnson for this CIO Leadership Live interview, which is jointly produced by CIO.com and the CIO Executive Council. They will discuss AI in customer engagement, data culture, agile work, and more. This episode is sponsored by Cisco. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com.
