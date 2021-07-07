How NSW Health IT deployed its Sydney COVID-19 vaccination centre

Just months ago, Australia seemed to have the COVID-19 pandemic control. The population was getting back to work and life began to seem like it had returned to normal. But this serious virus has reared its head again with quarantine leaks resulting in new outbreaks and a fresh round of mini government-mandated lockdowns in Victoria, New South Wales, and Queensland. Now, a year and a half into the global pandemic, just over 4% of Australians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which lags behind other Western nations by significant margins.

Sydney Local Health District Richard Taggart, CIO, Sydney Local Health District

But Richard Taggart, CIO at Sydney Local Health District, and his team are doing their utmost to drive those numbers higher, deploying scalable technologies that are now enabling more than 7,000 Australians each day to get their jabs at a mass vaccination centre at Sydney’s Olympic Park. The facility went live on 10 May 2021 with priority vaccinations for healthcare, emergency services, and border and quarantine workers being administered by 200 registered nurses and midwives.

Taggart says he has worked on complex projects before but none with this level of scrutiny and speed. He says providing citizens with COVID vaccinations is one of the “biggest games in town” as people want borders to open so they can go on holiday and feel safe. “I’ve got a few more grey hairs than I have had previously, and so have my team.”

Taggart and his team started with the standard NSW Health electronic medical records (EMR) system, but found it to be “clunky” for the sole purpose of managing vaccinations. “You design an EMR for patients to come in and stay in a hospital or an occasion of service that goes on for a particular time but not typically a vaccination appointment that you want done very efficiently. So, there’s a lot of extra steps that we needed to take, a lot of double handling of data. There are also questions that you need to ask a patient to register them in the EMR that are just not relevant when you need to get the minimum amount of information for vaccination.”