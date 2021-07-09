Migrate Workloads and Get to Google Cloud Faster with VMware SD-WAN and Google Cloud VMware Engine

The world is changing. Companies now employ a distributed enterprise, extending from campus headquarters to employees’ home offices. However, as enterprises integrate this change, traditional WAN architectures hinder workload migration to the cloud, whilst also impacting productivity levels of remote employees, who are consuming more SaaS-based applications than ever before. To overcome this tremendous challenge, users are leveraging VMware and Google’s combined solution: Google Cloud VMware Engine (GCVE).

A better way to ascend to the cloud

Cloud-hosted apps require a cloud-ready networking fabric, which is built to meet the demands placed on enterprise IT when pursuing a hybrid cloud strategy. To satisfy these requirements, VMware and Google are partnering to provide network access that’s secure, reliable, and efficient for users connecting to workloads and applications hosted on GCVE. The VMware SD-WAN™ integration with GCVE enables enterprise IT to accelerate workload migration from data centers to the cloud, delivering a seamless experience to users consuming cloud-hosted apps, no matter their location.

How can you smoothly migrate your workload to GCVE? There are a couple of ways. Use VMware SD-WAN to connect to branch, campus, and home office users on a low-latency optimal path to Google Virtual Private Cloud, where employees can leverage VPC to access their GCVE workloads. Alternatively, enterprise IT teams can harness VMware SD-WAN Orchestrator to control and manage all aspects of the WAN, inclusive of configuring policy-based prioritization for application and workload traffic destined for GCVE.

Get to Google Cloud faster, from anywhere

Together, VMware and Google are empowering global companies to easily deploy secure, high-performance connectivity from remote locations to Google Cloud as an overlay, eliminating the need to retool networks. As a result, customers can swiftly scale across branches and successfully migrate to GCVE.

Want better ways to accelerate your workloads? Watch our webinar

To learn how you can rapidly optimize cloud outcomes across your organization, check out our webinar, “Migrate Workloads and Get to Google Cloud Faster with SD-WAN and GCVE”. We spotlight how GCVE helps customers migrate VMware workloads to Google Cloud and how VMware SD-WAN enhances user connectivity to these workloads from anywhere.

