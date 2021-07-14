7 new rules of project management

The past year wrought massive changes in the way people work. Before the pandemic, according to a recent Pew Research study, around 20% of employed adults worked from home. Today that number is 71%, and 54% of those want to keep doing it. The pandemic has accelerated what is starting to look like a massive shift of knowledge workers from offices to distributed, remote work settings. Every knowledge worker — 1.25 billion worldwide — has been impacted by this.

That’s a massive change that’s left project managers scrambling to find new strategies to keep projects on task and workers healthy and productive amid the stress and chaos of this huge shift. And not just project managers. Everyone is struggling to keep work on track. According to a study by Asana, we spend 60% of our time on work coordination, rather than the skilled, strategic jobs we’ve been hired to do.

As we look forward to expanding businesses and a recovering economy, what do we need to do to manage this new world workflow order? What are the new rules of project management, and what new skills do project managers need to thrive?

I spoke to project managers, creators of project management tools, and other experts for insight into the rapidly evolving future of project management.

1. Clarity is elusive — and expensive