What Australian CIOs should know about adopting APIs

Application programming interfaces (APIs) have been around for a long time, but over the past few years they have become an increasingly indispensable tool for CIOs and organisations of all types.

Sandeep Sharma, an Asia-Pacific research manager for software at IDC notes double-digit growth of API/integration tools across Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), particularly in Australia, which accounts for the largest share of spending on software integration via API technologies.

“Banking and financial services are definitely the largest spenders on these technologies, followed by government, telecoms and media and followed manufacturing,” he says. Retail and healthcare are among the key emerging vertical markets.

The greater imperative for API adoption

The impetus is the drive to modernise legacy systems. Sharma says that for many organisations throughout APAC, including Australia, connecting legacy systems with more modern systems and applications has taken on a sense of urgency. Building a modern workable API ecosystem needs to be considered in the context of cloud migration, as well as for the management of hybrid cloud environments, he says.