The Proof is in the Numbers: AI-powered Automation Driving Measurable Outcomes

Enterprises today looking to take a leadership position in the increasingly digitally driven market need to explore how AI-powered automation can align to their respective business goals.

Statistics, Experience, and Expertise

There are few key statistics to support how a strong AI-powered automation platform can help:

Reduce the amount of time spent on manual processes by 80 percent . Once an organisation has embraced AI-powered automation, there are activities fundamentally redefined and repurposed towards greater value creation.

. Once an organisation has embraced AI-powered automation, there are activities fundamentally redefined and repurposed towards greater value creation. Decrease consumer wait times by half . Reducing wait times not only creates hyper-efficiency, but it also improves customer satisfaction and, ultimately, their perception of the enterprise.

. Reducing wait times not only creates hyper-efficiency, but it also improves customer satisfaction and, ultimately, their perception of the enterprise. Reduce process completion time by 90 percent . For any role that involves process fulfilment, automation will allow each employee to undertake almost twice as much work.

. For any role that involves process fulfilment, automation will allow each employee to undertake almost twice as much work. Delivers a 75 percent reduction in IT operation expenses, and technology is three times faster to integrate at one-third of the cost.

Successful AI relies on quality of data and an ongoing iterative approach to taking that data, extracting meaningful insights from it, and then feeding the data back into the AI machine to inform its behaviour and thinking.

IBM has been at the forefront of AI research and have made strategic investments in building their automation capabilities. This includes fostering a pool of deep internal expertise, making strategic acquisitions to enrichen its AI capabilities (acquisitions such as Turbonomic, Instana and WDG Automation), and working with aligned open platforms, such as Red Hat OpenShift, as the core of its automation product development.

This expertise, experience, and focus from IBM has allowed it to move AI to power a broader range of automation.

One of India’s largest power companies goes paperless …

IBM’s depth in AI-driven automation was able to assist one of India’s largest power companies go paperless, as was shared in their session at THINK 2021. A previously paper-heavy business, the company decided to implement an e-office Automation project on IBM BPM Workflow – a key offering under the IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation. IBM BPM Workflow automates digital workflows leveraging AI capabilities to increase productivity, efficiency, and insights — both on premises or on cloud.

This resulted in over 175 processes being automated (from PR approval through to Tendering, Advance Payment, Audit, and SD/Retention), and the rollout of 24/7 support across email, helpdesk, mobile, and Whatsapp. The IBM solution helped resolve over 90 percent of tickets within six hours.

The outcome has been a near-zero paper revolution within the company, which has assisted its sustainability goals, and resulted in other benefits back to the business, including a more streamlined work process (which assisted with navigating through the disruption of COVID-19), and the risk of missing files or non-traceable workloads dropping to zero. Customer satisfaction has improved with quicker turn-around times in approvals and resolutions, and the improved end-to-end tracking and footprint of activities and actions made auditing a smoother process.

Hear more about the story and the application of IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation in the session “How the world's most transformative companies are scaling intelligent automation” Limited time access only.

Quick Wins and Setting up for Long Term Success: Cloud Pak for Business Automation is the Best Step Forward

CIOs need to deliver “quick wins” with business automation, because, as with every transformation project, enterprise-wide buy-in is critical to the success of the project.

Fortuitously, IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation is structured around delivering those quick wins.

Low-code tooling means that applications can be created and rolled out quickly, often without the need to tie up specialized (and limited) DevOps resources. AI-powered deep learning insights start creating actionable intelligence and recommendations immediately. Built-in analytics highlight results quickly, allowing the CIO to articulate the value of the solution on-demand.

To know more about the applied benefits of AI-powered automation , or to learn more about how it might apply to your sector, read about IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation here.

-------------

Transformation, Cloud & Automation Blog Series from IBM

- Please read the 1st article in the series, “Executive Insights: On transformation, cloud and automation with Brenda Harvey, General Manager, IBM APAC”, here.

- Please read the 2nd article in the series, “The Starting Point for Business Transformations: Start Small and Win Over Stakeholders and Customers Alike”, here.

- Please read the 3rd article in the series, “Automation in action; it’s not just hype” here.