Podcast: CIO Leadership Live with Nicole Nitowski, CIO, National Resident Matching Program

Nicole Nitowski, CIO at National Resident Matching Program, joins Maryfran Johnson for this CIO Leadership Live interview, which is jointly produced by CIO.com and the CIO Executive Council. They will discuss career mapping for women IT leaders, IT contract negotiation and more. This episode is sponsored by Cisco. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com.
Next read this:
- 10 dark secrets of the cloud
- 7 ways to win the IT talent war
- 13 most difficult-to-fill IT jobs
- 8 reasons data science projects fail
- Digital transformation success stories
- 10 technologies that will disrupt business in 2021
- 7 management books every CIO must read
- Top 5 strategic priorities for IT leaders in 2021
- 7 IT hiring trends for 2021
- 7 IT cost-cutting mistakes you must avoid