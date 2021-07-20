Winning the 2020 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year – Infrastructure Modernization Award

We are celebrating two important milestones this month in our partnership with Google Cloud. First, VMware jointly launched Google Cloud VMware Engine with Google Cloud one year ago. Second, I am honored to announce that Google Cloud announced today that VMware has won the “2020 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year – Infrastructure Modernization” award, resulting from our collective achievement on Google Cloud VMware Engine.

This past year has been an incredible journey it has been with Google Cloud VMware Engine. From initial announcement with Deutsche Börse through our recent success with Mitel, the joint focus of Google and VMware is to drive profitable business outcomes for our customers throughout their digital transformation journey. Here are a few statistics from the VMware Cloud Economics Team, based on weighted customer averages, across the current Google Cloud VMware Engine install base:

45% average TCO savings through cost efficiencies and predictable OPEX run rates

$2.2 million average 3-year savings

78 months average time saved through elastic cloud capacity and resource acceleration

If you are unfamiliar, Google Cloud VMware Engine combines the best of Google Cloud Platform and VMware. Google Cloud VMware Engine is a native Google solution that allows customers to expand their IT infrastructure with flexible on-demand capacity and complete operational consistency across existing on-premises vSphere-based environments and Google Cloud Platform.

With Google Cloud VMware Engine, customers can accelerate “cloud-first” business strategies by modernizing applications, workloads, services, and consumption models. What makes Google Cloud VMware Engine unique is that customers can also leverage the power of Google platform technologies, reaching 1 billion users daily, and value-driven Google Cloud Services, such as Google BiqQuery, to translate information into intelligence.

We are excited to have earned the 2020 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year – Infrastructure Modernization honor. I look forward to building continued success with Google Cloud and customers.

“We’re proud to recognize VMware as our Technology Partner of the Year for Infrastructure Modernization” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Ecosystem at Google Cloud. “This award recognizes VMware’s commitment to customer success, and its delivery of innovative and impactful solutions on Google Cloud in Infrastructure Modernization. We look forward to building together with VMware and creating business value for customers with cloud technologies.”

To learn more about Google Cloud VMware Engine: