Introducing the enhanced CIO75 ASEAN awards for 2021

CIO ASEAN is proud to launch the expanded CIO75 ASEAN awards for 2021, recognising the top 75 senior technology executives in Southeast Asia driving innovation, strengthening resiliency, and influencing rapid change.

The CIO75 ASEAN awards are aligned to IDG’s global awards program and viewed as a mark of excellence within the enterprise. First launched as the CIO50 ASEAN awards in 2019, the decision to expand the initiative to 75 awards is in recognition of a wealth of standout submissions, increased interest levels, and a desire to showcase examples of best transformation practice across all markets and sectors in Southeast Asia, focussing on the ASEAN countries and Hong Kong.

Capturing IT excellence in Southeast Asia and beyond

The expansion cements CIO75 ASEAN as the leading awards program for technology leaders in the region, forming part of a broader Asia-Pacific initiative alongside the CIO50 Australia, CIO50 New Zealand, and CIO100 India awards. These are in addition to CIO100 awards in the US and UK, plus the recent launch of the CIO50 Middle East awards.

In 2021, the CIO75 ASEAN awards will be judged on the core pillars of innovation and leadership, honouring transformational, inspiring, and enduring CIOs at both in-country and regional levels within Southeast Asia:

Under the innovation pillar, the nomination will describe the technology innovations introduced over the past two years that have changed the way the business operates.

Under the leadership pillar, the nomination will describe the ways in which the technology leader has collaborated and influenced the organisation and its leadership team.

The role of technology leaders—whether CIO, CTO, or CDO—continues to change at pace postpandemic, driven by the emergence of new technologies, business models, and market dynamics. The CIO75 ASEAN awards capture this change through highlighting the innovative work of individuals and organisations across the region.

In housing the most influential IT executives across Southeast Asia, the CIO75 ASEAN awards speak directly to the reality of how organisations continue to evolve after the pandemic and where CIOs are concentrating resources to capitalise on future opportunities.

Whether a small project or large companywide initiative, submissions span digital transformation, cloud, and security, in addition to infrastructure modernisation, agile workplace innovation, and the implementation of both established and emerging technologies.

CIO75 ASEAN awards entry criteria

The CIO75 ASEAN awards are open to the top technology leader in an organisation who has overall responsibility and control of the ICT vision and direction for the company. This C-level executive will spearhead innovation while also being at the forefront of decision-making and strategic change.

Specifically, the CIO75 ASEAN awards questionnaire seeks to determine:

The technology innovations that have changed the way an organisation operates.

Why the innovations are unique in the marketplace.

How the C-level executive collaborates with and influences the organisation and its leadership team.

The role technology plays in helping the organisation achieve its objectives.

Nominations have now closed with all entries being reviewed by a select and independent CIO75 ASEAN judging panel, which will rate each section of the questionnaire to determine the final list.

Submissions will also form the basis of written profiles of all 75 technology leaders. This year will also see the introduction of two individual awards, acknowledging CIO excellence across innovation and leadership.

The more powerful nominations will be the ones that can provide real-world examples of where technology and digital chiefs are successfully providing value to their organisations, driving innovation, and leading their teams.

The CIO75 ASEAN awards winners will be unveiled during a virtual symposium and celebration on 1 December 2021, alongside dedicated editorial streams in partnership with IDC to deep-dive into CIO strategies for future innovation and growth.

