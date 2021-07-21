Audio

Podcast: CIO Leadership Live with John T. Marcante, Global Chief Information Officer, Vanguard

John T. Marcante, Global CIO at Vanguard, joins Maryfran Johnson for this CIO Leadership Live interview, which is jointly produced by CIO.com and the CIO Executive Council. They will discuss new ways of working, hiring strategies and more. This episode is sponsored by Cisco. Discover more at https://newsroom.cisco.com/.

