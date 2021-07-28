Indian truck maker doubles down on digital transformation

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), owner of the BharatBenz brand of trucks and buses, is serious about its digital transformation.

In July 2021 the company created a new Transformation Management Office led by Chulanga Perera as chief transformation officer and head of strategy. Perera has already kicked off DICV’s digital transformation as its CIO, a role he will retain until a replacement is appointed.

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Chulanga Perera, chief transformation officer and head of strategy for Daimler India Commercial Vehicles

“One of my main strategic pillars when I took over the role as CIO of DICV in mid-2019 was, and still is, digital transformation. COVID-19 has pushed us to be more digital. Building the right infrastructure and upskilling our people is complete. Now, it is time for us to leverage this foundation and transform each business function until we reach holistic transformation,” he says.

Among the infrastructure changes he has been putting in place is a new CRM platform, set to go live in July 2021.