Event Showcases a Bright Future for Telecom

Communications service providers recognize that 5G and edge computing represent a ripe opportunity to develop new revenue streams for both consumer and enterprise customers, while significantly reducing costs. They also recognize that to capture this opportunity they must develop and deploy a consistent operating model across their network and operations that adheres to cloud-native principles and is based on infrastructure from an open ecosystem of suppliers.

These are among the topics explored in a Dell Technologies Telecom Transformation Event, now available for viewing on demand. The event features an all-star lineup of technology and telecom thought leaders, including Michael Dell, chairman and chief executive officer of Dell Technologies.

“The modern telecom ecosystem: leverage the power of open” focuses on how Dell Technologies is helping to architect an open cloud-native distributed network on which the company will build a new, open ecosystem for telecom. This ecosystem will simplify and accelerate the journey to cloud-native 5G networks for CSPs, enabling them to become more agile and efficient and drive revenue growth.

For the next-generation network ecosystem platform, the event serves as a launch pad for Edge – RAN – Core reference architectures and a Dell Technologies commitment to creating a 5G innovation lab and partner program. The event also showcases several launches. For the modern open cloud-native network, the event highlights a preview of Project Metal Weaver, a solution for automation at scale, as well as the new generation of Dell EMC PowerEdge servers.

These are more than good ideas. These are solutions that are here today. For real-world examples of the power of the solutions discussed in the Telecom Transformation Event, learn how:

Vodaphone is working with Dell Technologies to help build the first commercial Open RAN Network in Europe. Read the news release.

DISH and Dell Technologies are building the nation’s first Open RAN 5G Edge Infrastructure in the United States. Read the news release.

As examples like these show, we are working to help CSPs simplify and accelerate the journey to cloud-native 5G networks and enabling them to become more agile and efficient to drive revenue growth, transform industries and fuel human progress.

And you have a ticket to a front-row seat at the event — via the on-demand Dell Technologies Telecom Transformation Event.