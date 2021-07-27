11 dark secrets of application modernization

More than 95% of Fortune 1000 companies still use IMS, IBM’s ancient hierarchical DBMS. At least, that’s the number according to TwoBitHistory.org.

My own informal survey, in contrast, reveals that approximately zero percent of the best IT developers have any interest in working in that environment.

The ability to attract top talent is one reason — not the only one but among the most important — for CIOs to modernize their applications portfolio. Others include reduced license and support fees, and improved flexibility and adaptability.

Except that “modernization” isn’t as straightforward a proposition as it might seem. It has dark secrets that smart CIOs must take into account in their decision-making.

1. Application modernization is a compound issue