CIO profile: Mehjabeen Taj Aalam on why ‘how people feel’ is the key metric

Mehjabeen Taj Aalam recently took on the CIO role at Tata Capital Housing Finance, after joining Tata Capital Financial Services, a diversified financial services company with more than 2 million customers. She continues to lead the management of core systems at the parent company where she was the technology head for digital.

Aalam rapidly rose through the ranks, handling diverse responsibilities and projects at companies such as the Mahindra Group, Fullerton India Credit Company, and Muthoot Homefin (India).

Aalam says that she would have been a restaurateur and an avid traveler if she were not a CIO. She loves reading books and manages to take an hour out daily to read— she’s currently on Tim Ferriss’ The 4-Hour Workweek. She would gladly buy anyone a book, but she hates lending one.

Early in her career, Aalam understood the importance of managing user expectations and creating good user experience as the most critical aspect of succeeding as a CIO. In an interview with CIO India, Aalam shares her experiences, what she learnt from challenges she faced in the CIO role, and the critical skills that helped her succeed in her career.

CIO India: You said you care most about how people feel. How does this play out in a CIO role?