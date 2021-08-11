How Southeast Asian retail CIOs can balance customer data and privacy

Throughout Southeast Asia, most businesses have been facing unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its financial repercussions for more than one and half years now. Frequent lockdowns across the region and the rise of remote work have placed both traditional retail outlets and food and beverages establishments in a fight for survival. To survive, every brick-and-mortar business is in a rush to make its products and services available online.

Thus, the e-commerce market has grown rapidly in the region. For example, the Southeast Asian e-commerce gross merchandise value is estimated to exceed US$172 billion by 2025. According to an report by Google, Temasek Holdings, and Bain & Company, there was a surge in Southeast Asia’s e-commerce sector in 2020, with some 40 million new users coming online, bringing the total number of regional internet users to about 400 million.

In such a scenario, data is one of the most powerful tools at the hands of the consumer goods industry, to retain and grow their customer base and their revenue by creating improved customer experience to attract consumers and reward loyalty, to optimise supply chains to increase profits and decrease costs, and to open up new revenue models.

Jason Van, CTO of e-commerce company Hoolah, says that effort starts with the registration and identification process when customers first sign up for the product or service. Then, through continued contact with customers, CTOs in the retail sector can gather more layers of data that can help them make filtered and targeted decision analysis on business performance.

Data from retailers (both physical and online) come from many sources, including point-of-sale data, number of customers who visited your stores last week, and your sales conversion rate for a particular store. “Data is always in the centre of the retail sector,” says Angus Luk, CTO of Smart Retail at computer hardware maker Lenovo. How much a company truly knows about its consumers is gained through real data, he said — not by “feel”.