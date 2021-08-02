4 reasons to prioritize developers' infrastructure needs

As companies make digital transformation both an immediate priority and an ongoing process for the future, I see a worrying trend in many organizations.

While organizations commit resources and priorities to delivering the best digital experience to both internal and external customers through their production infrastructures, they may not extend the same attention and support to the development teams and rapid development processes. The result is lost developer hours and lost dollars as their time is wasted and schedules are blocked.

Furthermore, detecting vulnerabilities in new software while it’s still in the development stage can mean the difference between a nominal quick fix and expenses that can escalate if they are not recognized until the software is in production.

This is unfortunate, unnecessary, and all too common.

Only 10 percent of the respondents in a 2019 Harvard Business Review study said that their respective companies were successful at rapid software development and deployment, likely signaling a problem in development resource allocation and support. And a 2020 survey conducted by Cite Research and Atlassian Corp., an Australian maker of development tools, also found that outdated infrastructure is as much a barrier as lack of skills or reluctant corporate culture to implement modern devops strategies.