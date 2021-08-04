Interview

How ADB is future-proofing itself with digital innovation sandboxes

CIO Shirin Hamid and sandbox programme director Ozzeir Khan describe the bank’s approach to digital innovation—and the lessons learned along the way.

Nearly six years ago, Shirin Hamid joined the Asian Development Bank (ADB) as its director general (the CIO position). The ADB is a regional development bank established in 1966, headquartered in the Philippines, committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia-Pacific region, including efforts to eradicate extreme poverty.

Before joining the bank, Hamid was with the United Nations Development Programme for 11 years. Originally hailing from Singapore, she loves development work and is cognizant of how IT can bring impact and make a difference in the lives of people.

shirin hamid adb square ADB

Shirin Hamid, director general (CIO), Asian Development Bank

Shortly after Hamid joined ADB, the president of the bank talked to her about the five drivers in the modernization and reform of IT in the bank. Within six months, she and her team managed to create a strategy for ADB IT reforms, with 14 programmes. The team also put together 10 business cases, subsequently followed by four additional business cases.

Launching ADB’s digital innovation sandboxes

