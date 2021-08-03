Why Identity Management Must Top the Security Agenda

Duane Barnes, Vice President and General Manager, RapidScale

In the era of digital business and remote work, pressure to protect data while enabling employees to be highly productive has never been greater. Duane Barnes, vice president and general manager at managed service provider RapidScale, explains how identity and access management (IAM) can help.

Why is identity and access management especially important in today’s work landscape?

Giving employees different passwords for different applications and networks generates a ton of help-desk calls. It’s complicated by the multitude of systems and apps requiring authentication for access—many more passwords to potentially forget. Identity and access management (IAM), starting with multifactor authentication (MFA), reduces that strain on IT. MFA requires two factors for access to resources employees need, whether on a Mac, Windows PC, or smartphone. One factor might be a password, and another could be a mobile-push notification, SMS (text), phone call, or fob. Streamlining access improves employee productivity—and the IT staff’s. It’s highly efficient and an extra layer of security.

Speaking of layers, how does IAM help with layered security?

At the application layer, access can be restricted by location and time through IAM. For example, hackers in different countries use social engineering to get email passwords. By simply checking a box, you can prevent email access from outside the U.S. Similarly, you can block late-night access. Those steps strengthen security exponentially.

What factors should enterprises consider when implementing IAM?

They should consider whether they have the skilled staff and budget to do it themselves. Then they should perform a scorecard exercise to establish their expectations—such as whether their main goal is provisioning systems, improving security, or enabling employees to manage their own identity.

What does an IAM solution look like to employees?

An app such as Microsoft Authenticator, set up for mobile push, is installed on individuals’ smartphone or an Apple Watch, for example. Employees receive a push notification when someone—including themselves—requests account access. Approval takes a tap on the device, and authentication happens immediately. Lacking approval, access is denied and a notification is sent to IT. Organizations can streamline IT and further speed security workflows by having a managed cloud services provider handle the implementation and management of these solutions.

Any other IAM considerations or factors enterprises should think about?

A lot of customers pay for IAM but never realize it’s bundled into most Enterprise Office 365 packages and have never implemented it. You can’t just turn it on and expect people to use it. You have to plan the deployment and train employees. This is just one example of how the right managed cloud services provider can help you identify what’s already in place, how to proceed, and where to shore up in-house expertise.

Discover how RapidScale can help maximize your IT resources while providing the best security for your organization.