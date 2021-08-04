Making the most of university tech talent

Enterprises need technology talent. Lots of it, and in a variety of areas — especially those with high demand, such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, cybersecurity, and internet of things (IoT), to name a few.

Fortunately, beyond the traditional job market, there’s a wealth of potential resources they can tap: the hundreds of colleges and universities that offer programs in IT-related areas and that are eager to work with companies to help meet the skills gap and provide experience for students and opportunities for researchers and educators.

Here are several effective ways organizations are partnering with higher-education institutions to help fill the talent gap.

Tech incubators and research

Financial services firm Capital One has partnered with some of the nation’s top universities to further research in areas critical to its business, in addition to broader project collaboration, research exchanges, physical lab space, and talent development and recruitment.