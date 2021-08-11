CIO profile: Irshad Saifi on embracing fresh challenges every day

On his way to a succession of IT leadership roles with some of India’s largest manufacturers of pharmaceuticals and electrical goods, Irshad Saifi has sought inspiration in his family’s humble beginnings.

Now chief information and digital officer with law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co., Saifi talks to CIO India about his IT career, which he began by making house calls to repair computers.

Since then, he has learned the value of good and bad experiences, of working closely with business leaders, and of seizing the day.

Here are edited highlights of CIO India’s interview with him.

CIO India: Explain your career path. What has been your greatest career achievement?