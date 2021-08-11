Sandie Matthews Sandie Matthews, CIO, New South Wales Department of Education

The former CIO for the NSW Department of Premier and Cabinet (DPC), Sandie Matthews, has replaced Stephen Loquet as CIO for the NSW Department of Education.

Matthews was appointed in August 2021 and had been leading the IT directorate in the department on an acting basis since April 2021.

A NSW Education spokesperson told CIO Australia that Matthews has extensive experience leading digital and technology teams in big and complex public sector environments across different jurisdictions.

Matthews had been with the DPC for 12 months prior to her recent appointment. Before that, she’d been COO for the City of Darwin, and she is also known for her time as CIO for the Northern Territory Office of Digital Government.

Departed Loquet joined the NSW Education Department in January 2011, replacing Stephen Wilson. Loquet spent just over a decade at NSW Education.

In July 2021, the department suffered a cyberattack as NSW schools were readying for online teaching as a state lockdown was placed on 26 June. At the time of the cyberattack, NSW Education had no CIO, with Loquet having left in April. An organisational chart dated 26 July 2021 lists no CIO, with Matthews as an acting CTO in charge of cybersecurity—and lists Scott Thomson as the acting executive director for cybersecurity.

The department has recently invested in solid state storage, awarding a $1.1 million contract to iQ3 in April, Zoom licences to the value of $715,000 in March, and $1.4 million for the renewal of Infoblox software subscription, hardware, and services awarded to Fujitsu Australia in January.