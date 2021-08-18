Fall 2021: Digital’s tipping point

Welcome to this special digital issue of CIO featuring our CIO 100 winners and Hall of Fame inductees. In these pages, you'll learn how award winning organizations are reimagining the customer and employee experience, how leading CIOs are succeeding with revenue-generating responsibilities, and how one company is deploying digital twins for supply chain optimization.
Contents
GROW
5 Ways IT is driving new revenue
CIOs are increasingly being called on to boost bottom lines by driving new revenue. Here’s how five IT leaders have transformed IT into an engine for business growth.
LEAD
Making the leap from IT expert to IT leader
Transitioning to an IT leadership role takes new skills, self-awareness and an eye for the business value of tech as you become a key point person for business-IT collaboration.
COVER STORY
Digital’s tipping point
Fast-tracked digital experiences rolled out during the COVID-19 crisis are changing the way CIO 100 award-winning companies work today and in the future.
AWARDS
CIO 100, celebrating IT innovation and business impact
Hall of Fame, recognizing outstanding personal achievement
VIDEO
CIO Leadership Live
Brad Clay, CIO at Lexmark International, joins host Maryfran Johnson to discuss transformation as a service, the opportunities of IoT, and more.
RUN
Mars sweetens supply chain with digital twin
The confectionery, pet care, and food company is partnering with Microsoft to replicate its manufacturing operations digitally, a twinning task designed to optimize its supply chain.
Next read this:
- 4 digital customer experience success stories
- 6 tips for ensuring IT manager success
- 7 toxic team behaviors IT leaders must root out
- 13 most difficult-to-fill IT jobs
- 10 technologies that will disrupt business in 2021
- 7 new rules of project management
- 7 IT hiring trends for 2021
- 7 management books every CIO must read
- 6 IT management traps to avoid
- 11 dark secrets of application modernization