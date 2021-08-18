Digital twins: 4 success stories

Humans have always gathered data to better understand the physical world around us. Today, companies are increasingly seeking to meld the digital world of data with the physical world through digital twins. Digital twins serve as a bridge between the two domains, providing a real-time virtual representation of physical objects and processes.

These virtual clones of physical operations can help organizations simulate scenarios that would be too time-consuming or expensive to test with physical assets. They can help organizations monitor operations, perform predictive maintenance, and provide insight for capital purchase decisions, creating long-range business plans, identifying new inventions, and improving processes.

In a forecast released in September 2020, research firm MarketsandMarkets said the global digital twin market size was $3.1 billion in 2020 and would reach $48.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 58% over the period.

Here are four examples of how organizations are using digital twins effectively today.

Rolls-Royce improves jet engine efficiency