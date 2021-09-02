How to connect your tech stack to unlock new business insights and innovation

For years, companies have been working under the guiding philosophy, “Get it done!” It didn’t matter what tool you used. Inspired by Nike, we all just did it. We managed projects, people, and data using spreadsheets, email, Slack, Google Docs, Microsoft Word, Zoom, Microsoft Project, and a Frankenstein-like collection of databases. The result? Your company might have a technology stack of dozens or even hundreds of tools. And not all of them talk to each other.

The enterprise tech stack, and all its compartmentalized data, has become a major headache for IT and a significant barrier to efficiency. In a recent survey, 68% of employees said that having their work fragmented across too many niche tools was an obstacle to productivity.

What if you could begin to eliminate those inefficiencies by connecting your tech stack into a single source of truth, while letting your team collaborate asynchronously so they can find their workflow, rather than stopping to search for missing information or answer questions as they happen?

Enabling productivity and innovation at PayPal

PayPal’s Office of the CIO (OCIO) collaborates with every department – finance, human resources, product development, risk management, sales, security, and more – to further the company’s goal of democratizing money.

“We needed a single system of accountability,” Jeff Cowley, OCIO program manager, said in a recently published case study. Two years ago, the company implemented Smartsheet across every department. Today, Cowley’s team – and company executives – use it end-to-end to make more informed business decisions. “We have clear visibility and line of sight to what’s occurring, what’s on point, who is on point, what’s next in each work stream,” said Cowley. “Smartsheet allows us a summary view so you can really see the forest for the trees.”

That visibility leads to quicker access to information and better decision making. “We have a C-suite level meeting every Thursday,” said Billy Runyan, PayPal’s OCIO chief architect. “Assembling that content manually took an army so we could have a productive conversation with our leadership team. With Smartsheet, it’s all automated and the data is more accurate. It helps us make decisions faster.”

Freeing a team to innovate at Motus

Rachel Schiele is director of professional services and customer success at Motus, a mobile workforce management tool. When she started in this position, she discovered that her predecessor had dabbled with Smartsheet for creating workflows, yet her team was still using spreadsheets to create implementations, a system she found cumbersome. She encouraged them to embrace Smartsheet and everyone quickly began imagining more efficient ways to do their work. When she was asked to define her implementation process without increasing her department’s headcount, it was obvious to her team how they would do it. They quickly designed a system that used a combination of the Salesforce Connector in Smartsheet and Control Center.

“This new process allowed us to launch all the necessary components of the customer project plan, roll up reporting for management, and create a customer dashboard that provides transparency — all in two minutes,” Schiele said in a recent article. She estimates that, after a year of this new process, the company has saved the equivalent of a full-time salary.

“The need to manage work is only increasing,” Smartsheet CEO Mark Mader said in a recent video interview. “If you don't figure out a better way to manage your process, you will likely not survive another two years.”

Learn more about Smartsheet, the enterprise-grade work management platform that aligns global teams, empowers users to build and scale business-driven solutions, and enables IT to manage risk and maintain compliance.