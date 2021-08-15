How to achieve an AI-driven competitive advantage for your organisation

Welcome to the third and final episode of this three part series on ‘Liberating data: the new paradigm to drive business success and customer delight’, brought to you by Google Cloud, Accenture and IDG Communications.

In the previous two episodes you will have heard the case being made regarding the immediate need for today’s organisations - of all type and size – to re-examine how they capture, store and utilize data to meeting the growing demands of customers in today’s digital world.

As we heard in episode one, it all starts with building the right customer data architecture (CDA) as the first step in developing systems and processes that enhance the customer experience, at the same time as protecting their privacy and security amid a fast evolving regulatory and compliance environment. And as cyber villains continue to stay ahead of law enforcement.

In episode two we talked about the challenges of data swamps masquerading as data lakes, and further explored the need for organisations to shift their mindset to find sensible and smaller scale use cases to get started, as well as promoting the broader use of data tools across their entire organisation.

We all now know these are among the key traits of so-called ‘digitally native’ organisations, which all businesses need to adopt if they are to remain competitive and relevant.

And contrary to critics of AI and ML who warn against the technologies’ potential to take jobs from people, successful digitally native organisations show how they can be applied to automate and speed up tasks, augmenting human endeavour and freeing time for more meaningful activities.

In this episode we’ll be discussing modern AI applications and accelerators and how best to extract meaningful insights from your data sets to drive better business outcomes.

Vaughn Muirhead, associate director Cloud First, with Accenture’s Google Business group, stresses that AI and ML shouldn’t be thought of as magical and complex, only to be handled by trained data scientists. These and other advanced data tools have evolved to become much easier to use, he adds, calling for a genuine “democratisation” if organisations are going to extract the most value from their data to advance and stay competitive.

And Andrew Psaltis, technology practice lead, data analytics and AI/ML with Google Cloud APAC, says that one of the most important trends that organisations should take greater heed of is that customers are becoming much more technology and data-driven themselves, offering music streaming service Spotify as one of many examples.

