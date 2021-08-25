CIO Profile: Kunal Mehta on why he quit the CIO track

Kunal Mehta has worked in IT for over two decades, much of it leading the IT function in retail and fashion businesses including Reliance Retail, Star Bazaar, and Raymond, where he was head of IT. Although he enjoyed the challenges those roles provided, he was looking for more variety.

Now program director at IT services company Tata Consultancy Services, Mehta talked to CIO India about his journey so far, and why he quit the CIO career track to work for an IT service provider.

Here are edited highlights of CIO India’s interview with him.

CIO India: Tell us about your career path before joining TCS.

