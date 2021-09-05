CIO profile: Hara Prasad Kar’s career in communications

In the late 1990s, Hara Prasad Kar put his career on the line to take a job in India’s nascent mobile telecoms industry.

Now chief information officer at TV and broadband internet access provider Atria Convergence Technologies (ACT), Kar has seen Indian telecommunications evolve from a government monopoly to one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing markets, offering some of the most affordable services in the world.

But, he says, there’s always room for improvement.

In this edited Q&A with CIO India, Kar tells of his journey from petrochemical project manager to CIO, and talks about the power of peer pressure and allowing room for failure as ways to build a stronger IT team.

CIO India: Explain your career path. What has been your greatest career achievement?