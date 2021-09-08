Six reasons to be in Las Vegas, October 5 and 6, for FORWARD IV

This October 5 and 6, leading automation experts and practitioners from around the world will come together at the Bellagio in Las Vegas for FORWARD IV. Automation is reinventing how we work, and at FORWARD you’ll have the chance to explore the ideas and technology that are redefining our future. Because there’s so much to experience onsite during the two-day event, we’ve put together this preview to help you get the most from your time with us in Las Vegas.

Connect with automation experts at Expertsville

Expertsville brings together more than 40 UiPath partners and over 80 UiPath experts in one place. They’re on-hand to answer your questions, share ideas, and discuss how you can turn your automation vision into reality. You can also see UiPath solutions up close. There’s no better place to connect one-on-one with the people who’ve tackled the challenges you face.

Check out the real-life stories of real-world customers

UiPath customers will be front and center at FORWARD IV. Why? They’re the ones turning automation theory into practice. Their stories are the most compelling proof of the role the UiPath Platform plays in redefining the future of work. Nearly 100 UiPath customers will take to our Mainstage Keynote theater and four breakout stages to share their experiences. And UiPath team members and partners will be on hand to demo the technology and share the best practices behind those stories.

Explore the vision

Ted Kummert, UiPath Senior Vice President of Products and Engineering, will provide an overview of upcoming UiPath enhancements and a preview of the 2021.10 release. And you can see it all live and in action in Expertsville. And the first day of FORWARD (October 5) will conclude with UiPath co-founder and CEO Daniel Dines. He’ll outline his vision for the fully automated enterprise™ and its role in reinventing the customer and employee experiences. He’ll also talk with some UiPath customers who are already making that vision a reality.

Hear from Hidden Brain host Shankar Vedantam

Shankar Vedantam was such a big hit at the virtual UiPath Reboot Work Festival that we had to have him back for FORWARD IV. Journalist and host of the wildly popular Hidden Brain podcast, Vedantam takes a deep dive into the motivations and patterns that drive human behavior. So his insights are a great fit for a conference crowd that’s passionate about accelerating human achievement.

Go inside-out

Take everything you know about a dynamic, energetic indoor event and move it outside. That’s the idea behind our ‘inside-out’ concept. We’ll be taking full advantage of the Bellagio’s pool deck, which will double the space we’d have otherwise. Also, every attendee will have to confirm that they’re fully vaccinated. We want attendees to have the elbow room to feel comfortable, so they can stay focused on the ideas and content they’ve come for.

Refuel and recharge

You can’t share groundbreaking ideas and world-changing insights when you’re feeling peckish. That’s why there’s always something delicious available to keep you charged up and motivated at FORWARD IV. And everything from the coffee to the snacks to the sit-down meals will be the highest quality available.

FORWARD IV spans two days—but its impact will resonate long after everyone is back at home. Don’t miss this chance to plug into the ideas and insights laying the groundwork for the fully automated enterprise.

Register Now for FORWARD IV on October 5 and 6, 2021.