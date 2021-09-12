How container carrier ONE made its CRM shift a smooth one

Ocean Network Express (ONE) is the world's sixth-largest container carrier, with a fleet size of about 1.6 million TEUs (20-foot equivalent units). Operating more than 220 vessels, the Singapore-headquartered company serves 120 countries.

Formed in 2017 from three Japanese liner companies, ONE started its services in April 2018, with its IT system a complex mélange from its three parent companies. “Those IT workloads were still working with on-premises-based architectures,” said Kosuke Wada, ONE’s

ONE Kosuke Wada, senior vice president of business process, IT strategy, and innovation, Ocean Network Express (ONE)

. “Since then, we have started to shift our workload to the cloud. We engaged with Google Cloud and have already shifted some enterprise application systems to the cloud. We plan to eventually shift all of our workloads to the cloud.”