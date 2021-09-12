Feature

How container carrier ONE made its CRM shift a smooth one

The Singapore-based shipping company’s IT transformation relies on a Google-centric shift to the cloud.

Southeast Asia Correspondent, CIO |

Cargo ship with shipping containers in ocean
Thinkstock

Ocean Network Express (ONE) is the world's sixth-largest container carrier, with a fleet size of about 1.6 million TEUs (20-foot equivalent units). Operating more than 220 vessels, the Singapore-headquartered company serves 120 countries.

Formed in 2017 from three Japanese liner companies, ONE started its services in April 2018, with its IT system a complex mélange from its three parent companies. “Those IT workloads were still working with on-premises-based architectures,” said Kosuke Wada, ONE’s

kosuke wada one head ONE

Kosuke Wada, senior vice president of business process, IT strategy, and innovation, Ocean Network Express (ONE)

. “Since then, we have started to shift our workload to the cloud. We engaged with Google Cloud and have already shifted some enterprise application systems to the cloud. We plan to eventually shift all of our workloads to the cloud.”

To continue reading this article register now

Get Free Access

Learn More   Existing Users Sign In

The CIO Fall digital issue is here! Learn how CIO100 award-winning organizations are reimagining products and services for a new era of customer and employee engagement.
 