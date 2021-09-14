One of America’s largest rent-to-own companies stays connected with Webex

Rent-A-Center is a rent-to-own industry leader with a mission to improve the quality of life for their customers. Having a collaboration tool that allowed employees and customers to collaborate smoothly and efficiently was extremely important. After a thorough evaluation, Rent-A-Center chose Webex to help keep their people and teams connected – wherever they are working from.

In the span of just a few months, Rent-A-Center (RAC) estimates Webex enabled more than 40,000 meetings and was implemented in roughly 1,500 stores in less than 120 days.

“We need the ability to meet our customers wherever, however, and whenever they’re ready to transact with us,” said Erik Sabadie, Rent-A-Center’s Vice President of Enterprise Technologies.

Webex not only helped RAC serve its customers better, but also improved the workflow for its employees. Employees really liked Webex’s “call park” feature that allowed them to put a customer on hold and transfer the call to a different office or location where someone could help the customer. RAC leverages Webex solutions for more than direct customer service. They have also used Webex to launch internal resource groups and held a women’s summit for 400 participants.

RAC also noticed a big improvement in reliability with Webex Meetings. Before switching to Webex, they struggled with video conferencing technology that was unreliable and provided inconsistent video and audio quality., to the point where voices were often inaudible. Now, the experience is much smoother from conference room to conference room, as well as for employees and customers who join from home.

“What’s even better is that I can take a conference call from my phone. Once I’m back in my office, and back to my laptop, the transition to switch my audio over is very seamless,” said Gemae Williams, Strategic Initiatives Manager.

Whether employees are working from an office conference room with a Webex Room Kit, or working from home with a webcam and the Webex App, Webex has provided the end-to-end solution RAC was looking for.

“With Webex, you can always be a part of the conversation, whether you’re working remotely or onsite – it gives you that instantaneous collaboration,” explained Shawn Dandridge, Senior Manager – Network and Data Center Services.

