Turkey's KoçSistem Offers Ten Times Faster Mission-Critical Services Supported by Huawei All-Flash Storage

KoçSistem, the leading IT company in Turkey, has been providing technological solutions to the business world for over 75 years. Today it offers consulting, system integration, and software products and services covering the Internet of Things (IoT), big data and advanced analytics, security, enterprise cloud, enterprise mobility, and more. Considered to be Turkey's most valuable IT brand, KoçSistem is helping to drive the country's digital transformation efforts, drawing on its experience of working in 80 national and international business partnerships, with a workforce of around 1,600 employees spanning 81 cities.

KoçSistem

An Appetite for Quality and Innovation

KoçSistem is a part of Koç Holding, the only Turkish company to appear on the Fortune Global 500 over the last nine years. Indeed, Koç Holding is Turkey's leading investment holding company, and Koç Group is Turkey's largest industrial and services group in terms of revenue, exports, employees, taxes paid, and market capitalization on the Borsa Istanbul, Turkey's stock exchange.

Recognized as an innovator, in 2016 KoçSistem, together with its sister companies, made a concerted effort to secure its market position and increase global competitiveness, launching a digital transformation program. Subsequent rounds of investment in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) focused on providing highly available storage to support virtualization and expand capacity.

In 2020, the company added more than 200 new customers, placing extra pressure on its IT systems. As a result, KoçSistem recognized that it needed to upgrade its infrastructure to a high-quality storage solution in order to process, distribute, and secure the data of its subsidiaries and organize its core business. Legacy virtualization storage hardware offered only limited capacity and couldn't be expanded on demand. This was a big sticking point and a key requirement for any new solution. Security, of course, was also considered vital with data proving to be the most valuable commodity businesses hold.

Storage Must Adapt to Match the Pace of Transformation

KoçSistem identified Huawei as an ideal partner for its upgrade journey — toward high-quality, highly available storage that supports mission-critical applications — given the latter's solid technical knowledge and the positive experiences of previous collaboration between the two firms. Indeed, Huawei and KoçSistem first worked together in 2010.

Fast forward to 2020 and KoçSistem replaced aging infrastructure with a Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-Flash 6000 Storage Solution, offering high availability, utilization, and usability, alongside huge storage capacity and rapid data access speeds. In the following year, so impressed with the new system's performance, KoçSistem went further, upgrading to Huawei OceanStor Dorado 8000, which offers even higher levels of performance (industry-leading, in fact: up to 21,000,000 Input/Output Operations Per Second (IOPS) and 99.9999% reliability). With eight controller units active in each storage system, the solution tolerates faults in seven, with no impact on performance. With deduplication and compression, data is compressed nearly three times faster, while intelligent acceleration satisfies the demands of core enterprise services. In short, Huawei's solution ensures that critical services remain operating around the clock.

Exceeding Expectations

Benefiting from the increased performance and capacity of OceanStor Dorado, all-flash architecture delivers speeds that are faster by a factor of 10, compared to KoçSistem's legacy hybrid architecture — far exceeding the company's expectations. And improved speeds and performance have allowed the company to strengthen its core competitiveness, ensuring rapid response for mission-critical services, with additional capacity allowing for further business growth. Indeed, the solution will meet service requirements over the next five to seven years.

“KoçSistem serves a wide range of market segments. Huawei hardware helps us excel in the automotive, energy, finance, and other sectors, where quality and reliability requirements are very high,” said Orhan Düz, KoçSistem's IT Manager. “We have seen the impact of OceanStor Dorado on our systems, leading to an increase in performance and an improvement in reliability. Huawei has delivered a high-quality solution and provided full-time support, which truly has made them our strategic partner.”

The company is confident that, with its Huawei solution in place, the productivity and reliability of its IT infrastructure have been significantly enhanced. Huawei has shown that it is ready to be a long-term partner for KoçSistem, and the latter has already attained Huawei's four-star Enterprise Gold Partner status.

Together with Huawei, KoçSistem now has plans to implement numerous projects and provide customers with more storage options in an era defined by explosive data growth. Looking ahead, the two companies will continue to consolidate their partnership, in turn creating a more intelligent future for Turkey.

Learn more about Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage.