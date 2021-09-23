How the right automation strategy can unlock data silos

A recent Ernst and Young report found that 81% of organizations embrace the notion that data should be at the heart of all decision making. Yet, in many organization the decision-making process is stalled because data is still kept in silos.

With data locked in various silos in different formats and configurations, getting a big picture of what is happening throughout the organization can be challenging. This leads to a longer decision-making process and poorer outcomes.

The key to unlocking this siloed system is an automation solution that brings together data from disparate sources, allowing it to be consumed and analyzed more completely.

BPA vs. RPA for more accessible data

Automation can make data more accessible by taking on the tedious tasks of collecting it from multiple systems, transforming it into a common format, and checking it for errors. Without that intensive data optimization work, the data is more accessible to the hands-on users who are closest to the business case, and non-developers can easily build additional automations with no-code or low-code tools.