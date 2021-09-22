Audio

Podcast: CIO Leadership Live with Tony Caesar, MANA IT Head, Ericsson

Tony Caesar, MANA IT Head at Ericsson, joins Maryfran Johnson for this CIO Leadership Live interview, which is jointly produced by CIO.com and the CIO Executive Council. They will discuss the future of work, smart factory advances, virtual workplaces and more. This episode is sponsored by Tableau. Discover more at https://www.tableau.com/tableau-for-it/data-platform.

