Making VMware migrations to Google Cloud simpler than ever

Just over a year ago we launched Google Cloud VMware Engine to help enterprises easily migrate their VMware workloads to Google Cloud. Since then, we helped retailers, financial institutions, telcos, and other global customers move to Google Cloud to lower their total cost of ownership (TCO) and modernize their applications with Google Cloud services. To help more VMware users ease their transition to the cloud, we’re excited today to announce the Catalyst Program.

Moving to the cloud can bring up concerns about how to rationalize existing license investments you have made. The Google Cloud Catalyst Program provides Google Cloud VMware Engine users financial flexibility and choice to accelerate your journey to Google Cloud.

Google Cloud Catalyst Program benefits include:

Financial flexibility : Eligible customers can now get one-time Google Cloud credits to help offset existing VMware license investments. This offer may be combined with other Google Cloud offers to reduce your overall cloud TCO. For example, credits may be applied to PayGo, monthly (1 or 3 year) commitment, or prepay commitment SKUs consumed during the first 12 months of the program.

Choice : You are free to apply earned credits across any Google Cloud service, including Google Cloud VMware Engine. In addition, this program is available directly through Google Cloud or through existing Google Cloud channel partners you work with.

Consumption-based: Moving to the cloud often expands the reach of enterprises resulting in the need for increased cloud resources. We’ve designed this program to grow with your business. As you shift more of your business to the cloud, you earn additional credits which can be applied toward any future Google Cloud spend.

You now have a plethora of incentives to help you execute on your journey to Google Cloud. Our Rapid Assessment and Migration Program (RAMP) program provides free assessment and planning tools to help you understand your inventory and develop a migration game plan. You can also take advantage of our on-demand or committed use discounts for one- and three-year terms with monthly and prepay upfront payment plans. And, now you can take advantage of the Catalyst Program to help offset existing VMware licensing investments, which can be combined with other Google offers.

Google Cloud customers and partners share some of the benefits of participating in the Catalyst Program:

“The Google Cloud VMware Engine Catalyst Program will help us rationalize our existing license investments flexibly and reduce the cost of migration. The potential savings in OPEX makes good sense since we were going to migrate anyway and this program will help us move our business to the cloud more rapidly.”—Jason Elliott, Senior Manager, Cloud Infrastructure, Southwire.

“We see first-hand that migrating to the cloud can be a complex and costly process. The Catalyst Program represents a unique way for customers to offset some of the migration costs, while Google Cloud VMware Engine removes much of the cloud migration complexity.”—Gregory Lehrer, Vice President Strategic Technology Partnerships, VMware

“By combining Google Cloud technologies with services and offerings from SADA, customers will benefit from greater innovation, operational efficiency, and risk mitigation along their cloud journey. The Catalyst Program is a simple and powerful way to reduce the cost of migrating to the cloud and help accelerate an enterprise’s digital transformation.”—Miles Ward, CTO, SADA

To learn more about the Google Cloud VMware Engine Catalyst Program, please download this program overview. To apply for the program, please contact us.