PING drives innovation forward with iron-clad digital tools

For PING, innovation is everything. The genesis for the company came in 1959 when its founder, Karsten Solheim, set his sights on designing a better putter that would improve his golf game. That putter made a “pinging” sound when striking a golf ball, which gave rise to the name of the company that would become a household name for golfers around the world.

This legacy continues as PING continually drives groundbreaking advances across its product line. These advances often come from innovating with data, computer-aided engineering tools and high-performance computing systems. We could even say that innovation has evolved — that inspiration gets a boost from technology.

For PING’s engineers and designers, the challenge is making their inspirations real. Golf equipment is constantly evolving as materials change and knowledge grows. Designing the latest putter can take time.

Through its partnership with Altair, Dell Technologies and Intel, PING gained the resources it needs to apply high performance computing systems and applications to its design strategy. As a result, PING reduced design cycle times by 4.5x, decreased variability in product performance and improved quality — all while speeding time to market.

“With the help of the Altair Unlimited appliance built on Dell EMC PowerEdge servers and powered by Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, PING has been able to streamline its entire product development pipeline,” says Eric Morales, Senior Engineer at PING. “We can now run different types of simulations and multiple analysis programs at the same time. The time saved frees our designers, developers and engineers to innovate.”

The Altair Unlimited appliance is fully managed, turnkey for computer-aided engineering. The HPC appliance is based on Dell EMC PowerEdge servers with high clock speeds and large memory capacity to deliver excellent performance for PING’s computational fluid dynamics, impact, material analysis and acoustic analysis workloads. The appliance also includes a PowerEdge server that orchestrates resources, controls storage and runs visualization tools to deliver power and performance.

Intel technologies deliver help provide consistent performance and strong integration through unique instruction sets like Intel® Advanced Vector Extensions 512 (Intel® AVX-512) and tools such as Intel® oneAPI Math Kernel Library (oneMKL) and Intel® MPI Library, which are distributed as part of the Intel® oneAPI toolkits. Together, these technologies help PING deliver on its business goals, reducing design risk and fostering creativity, while improving efficiency and quality.

PING is optimistic that as technology evolves, so too will the innovation of its products. Ongoing advances in machine learning, for instance, will allow PING’s engineering team to optimize their designs in less time and further increase the speed of innovation. And Innovation is what makes PING the choice of so many world-class athletes. The Altair Hyperworks appliance from Dell Technologies and Intel help make that innovation come faster and more often.

For the full story, read Driving Golf Forward with Iron-clad Digital Tools and “PING Drives Innovation with Intel, Altair and Dell.”