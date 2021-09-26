How COVID-19 accelerated Phoon Huat’s move to e-commerce

Singapore-based Phoon Huat has grown into one of Singapore’s leading food suppliers, specialising in the manufacture and supply of baking ingredients, tools, and services for food services, consumer retail, artisan, and industrial bakeries.

With a global network of partners, Phoon Huat sources ingredients from all corners of the globe to serve more than 5,000 customers with 18 stores across Singapore. Founded in 1947, it has since spread to 26 countries, with annual revenues exceeding S$100 million.

In 2020, the company ventured into e-commerce by launching its RedManShop.com, which carries more than 7,500 products, ranging from bakery products to international gourmet products.

Data and skills challenges in the move to e-commerce

Phoon Huat started its exploration journey to develop an online store in 2018. The COVID-19 pandemic, which began gathering steam in Asia in late 2019, accelerated those plans, as the pandemic had begun to cripple physical businesses—including Phoon Huat’s 18 stores.