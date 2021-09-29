7 tasks every IT leader should delegate

Micromanaging, wasting precious time and energy on tasks that could easily be handled by a department chief or other IT team member, is a common CIO trait, particularly among newcomers to the job who are more accustomed to receiving instructions than issuing them.

Knowing how to spot the difference between a C-level task and routine daily clutter requires a combination of skills, says Adam Landau, CIO at rideshare insurance provider Buckle. “Delegating tasks allows the leader to focus on higher priority items which could have a greater impact on the organization,” he notes. “Staying focused on higher impact tasks helps set the organization up for future success.”

Strong, decisive task delegation also creates immediate benefits in terms of personal performance and efficiency, as well as staff productivity. Try starting with the following seven tasks that every IT leader should learn to delegate.

1. Nonstrategic tasks that aren’t high priority

Being an effective CIO requires delegating tasks that aren’t particularly critical or time sensitive. “This gives others a chance to learn the ropes while you focus on the strategic direction and the future of the company,” Landau says. Examples of tasks to delegate include routine decisions that team members are capable of handling and assignments that allow learning and growth. “Anytime you delegate a task, it should be defined as a SMART: specific, measurable, appropriate, reachable, and timebound,” he explains.