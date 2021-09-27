How to assemble a highly effective analytics team

What happens when an organization deploys the latest and greatest data analytics tools but fails to assemble a top-notch analytics team? Lost opportunities and a lot of wasted time and money.

A stellar analytics team can make the difference between lackluster insights and a giant leap on competitors. But you can’t slap together an analytics team overnight. It takes hard work and diligence to bring together the right people and the right mix of skills.

“One of the biggest challenges for organizations is not the collection of the data itself but developing a team that will apply the data and drive change throughout the organization,” says Laura Smith, CIO of healthcare provider UnityPoint Health.

“Building and sustaining a successful team has never been more challenging than the last 18 months — especially in healthcare,” Smith says. “For me, my greatest career success is the team I’ve built at UnityPoint Health. It has been no easy task; the analytics market is highly competitive.”

It can be done, however. Here are several best practices to keep in mind.