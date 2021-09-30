To VMworld and Beyond: The VMware and Microsoft Alliance

VMworld 2021 is fast approaching and we’re excited to have Microsoft back as a top tier diamond sponsor. We’re equally excited to be using Azure VMware Solution infrastructure for the first time to help us power the VMworld Hands-on Labs. Together we have a range of sessions and updates to share with attendees including:
-
A discussion about industry trends and how they impact cloud adoption with VMware CEO Raghu Raghuram and Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella. This special ‘Voices of VMworld’ session will be available to all registrants on-demand starting October 5.
-
Azure VMware Solution platform enhancements. Please be sure to check-out our most recent updates:
-
-
Connecting Users to Workloads on Azure VMware Solution with VMware SD-WAN
-
-
VMware Site Recovery Manager is now available for Azure VMware Solution
-
VMware vRealize Cloud Management tested and certified with Azure VMware Solution
-
Announcing VMware NSX Advanced Load Balancer for Azure VMware Solution
Read on for more VMworld session highlights from across the VMware and Microsoft partnership.
If you haven’t already, save your virtual seat by registering for VMworld 2021 today, October 5-7.
VMworld must-see sessions
Hands-on labs
On-demand sessions
-
Azure VMware Solution: Networking, Security in a Hybrid Cloud Environment
-
What’s New with Azure VMware Solution: Migrate, Modernize Apps with Speed
-
-
VMware Zero Carbon Committed as a Cloud Provider Differentiator for Growth
-
Disaster Protection with Azure VMware Solution and Site Recovery Manager
-
-
Accelerate Spring Apps to Cloud: Azure Spring Cloud Customer Discussion
-
Modernize Your VDI with Azure Virtual Desktop and Horizon Cloud
Live sessions
-
-
Migrate and Modernize with Cloud Solutions from Microsoft Azure and VMware
-
Run VMware Natively on Azure with the Latest from Azure VMware Solution
-
Benefits of Azure Virtual Desktop and VMware Horizon Cloud Service
-
Azure VMware Solution Best Practices for Implementation and Migration
If you haven’t already, register for VMworld 2021 today. Or if you’ve already saved your virtual seat, make sure to add these sessions to your schedule so you don’t miss out. We look forward to seeing you.
Visit our VMware and Microsoft alliance page to learn more about our partnership and portfolio.