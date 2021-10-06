Why delivering government IT projects can be so taxing

Soon after the launch of India’s new income tax return (ITR) platform on June 7, 2021, Twitter was filled with complaints about the platform’s failings.

Infosys won the ₹4241 crore contract to develop a new portal (www.incometax.gov.in) in 2019, with the goal of reducing ITR processing time from 63 days to 24 hours. Previously, it had managed the centralized processing system for the tax department, while TCS operated the front end of the portal.

With the portal going live at the peak of the ITR filing season, tax professionals had little time to get accustomed to it before the filing deadline, originally set for September 30. The glitches on the new platform made their life even harder: There were login and interest calculation errors and missing OTPs, and users were unable to submit rectification for returns filed, check refund status, file refund reissue requests, or see previous ITRs filed. Taxpayers who paid self-assessment tax couldn’t file ITR due to portal errors.

But it wasn’t until the portal became completely inaccessible, hidden behind an ‘emergency maintenance’ sign for two days straight in August, that Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharama finally took action, demanding that Infosys MD and CEO Salil Parekh resolve the issues with the portal by September 15.

Parekh explained that he and his team were doing everything to ensure the smooth functioning of the portal, with over 750 team members working on it under COO Pravin Rao.