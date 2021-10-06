Edward Wagoner, Digital CIO at JLL, joins Maryfran Johnson for this CIO Leadership Live interview, which is jointly produced by CIO.com and the CIO Executive Council. They will discuss the evolving digital/physical workplace, the new “F” word, smart buildings and more. This episode is sponsored by Tableau. Discover more at https://www.tableau.com/tableau-for-it/data-platform.
Podcast: CIO Leadership Live with Edward Wagoner, Digital CIO, JLL
