The Podium

Although many IT leaders launch into projects with set goals, there’s no telling what sort of unexpected consequences will emerge. In episode 4 of The Change Makers podcast you’ll see how although you can plan and predict certain benefits, several successful business outcomes can arrive serendipitously.

Take Lucy Hallam, Service Desk Manager at Croydon Health Services NHS Trust.

After reversing 12 years of IT stagnation and implementing a new tool, the Trust’s service desk performance immediately spiked.

“A day or two after we went live, the self-service usage went up by 19%,” she says.

But that was just the start. Call abandonment rates dropped by 10%, waiting times fell by 7%, and escalations plummeted by 54%. Across the board, total tickets logged fell by 9%, freeing Lucy’s team up to concentrate on other work.

The NHS Trust’s transformation project was an undeniable success, but focusing on the stats risks missing an equally important result: experience. Lucy spent countless years fighting with underpowered legacy technology. Rolling out a new service desk made every interaction a joy. It’s this sort of experience that many of our Changemakers were aiming for with their own change initiatives.

“Most people get too wedded to the tool rather than the real problem,” says Prasad Ramakrishnan, Freshworks’ Chief Information Officer. “If the only tool you have in your backpack is a hammer, everything looks to you like a nail.”

Instead, Prasad suggests focusing on the problem. What challenge are you trying to solve? What’s your vision for the future? What experience are you trying to create for your employees?

But that is easier said than done. Swapping one service desk for another is simple. Changing how people work—and their experience of that work—is tough.

“Listening is where you start,” says Brad Kay, Chief Information Officer at Australian legal firm Maddocks. “If you’re open to learning, you're more likely to do something progressive. Don’t start with AI or the latest tech jargon. It's not there. Start with the people.”

When IT leaders get good at listening, great things happen. Not only can they deliver exceptional internal transformation, but they also impact their organization more widely.

That’s precisely what happened at Gopuff.

As Information Technology Support Manager, Mike Myers, explains: “We're not only there for immediate support. We're making your life easier without you even knowing it. We have all of these projects that go on behind the scenes. When they go live, the whole staff is blown away. They suddenly have a new tool at their fingertips.”

In this episode four, you’ll learn

Where Lucy Hallam is redistributing her newly freed resources: “We have a team of six. One person is on a rota for self-service. I'm planning to put half of the team on self-service..”

Why Prasad Ramakrishnan avoids a tool-centric approach: "If you take a tool-centric approach, you'll forget about the users. You may have a tool that is implemented the best possible way, but the patient is dead. Always look for the real problem you're trying to solve. Don't be a solution looking for a problem."

How Gopuff's IT team plays a more strategic role: "At Gopuff, we are not only there to support people. We have a very proactive nature. We regularly meet with department heads, trying to find pain points in the organization."

