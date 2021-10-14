No Stopping

In our final episode of The Change Makers, we learn that with enough ambition, drive, and backing, IT practitioners can challenge the status quo and create a new era of IT efficiency.

“Transformation isn't a start and a stop process. It's continuous evolution, continuous change.”

That’s Derek Rose, Group Head of IT and Deputy CIO at V.Group. After joining the maritime services company in 2019, he set about overhauling its entire IT operations. He threw out the company’s old service desk, introduced a “Follow the Sun” service model, and empowered his team to be proactive, rather than reactive.

As you may have guessed from his earlier remarks, Derek didn’t consider his project complete after achieving all of that. Instead, he went in search of a new challenge—something he is calling “The Year of the Vessel.” After overhauling how the company’s office-based IT works, he’s now attempting to deliver world-class IT support to the 45,000 seafarers V.Group supports.

It’ll be tough, he admits. But all good challenges are.

This drive to continue innovating is something we have seen from all of our Changemakers.

After rolling out a new ITSM platform, Peter Baskette shopped the technology around other departments. He discovered Riverbed Technology’s human resources, facilities, and billing all had very transactional service desks. He pitched their leaders on his ITSM platform and they agreed.

Lucy Hallam followed suit. She wrapped up her IT transformation, doubled her ITSM platform licenses, and went in search of other departments to support.

At Gopuff, it was the exact same story—albeit at a larger scale. According to Mike Myers, Information Technology Support Manager, the company uses its ITSM platform for a half-dozen different functions, including IT operations, corporate IT, engineering, supply chain, merchandising, and IT purchasing.

Although our Changemakers relentlessly pursue improvement, it’s never change for change’s sake. It always comes back to employee and customer experience.

At Education First, Sumit Kohli is constantly thinking about his agents: How can he simplify their work? How can he make tasks easier? How can he improve their experience?

“We're looking to make life easier for agents,” he explains. “They spend most of the time working on the service desk. Now, we are looking to automate things and free up time for the agents, which we can then use for their development.”

That sort of task doesn’t have a start and finish line.

As our own Chief Information Officer, Prasad Ramakrishnan, explained: “Digital transformation is not a project, it's a process. You do it over and over and over and over again.”

For some, the idea that a project will never finish is a daunting prospect. But the best IT leaders draw inspiration from the task. Each day is a little better than the day before it—for agents, customers, and colleagues.

In this episode five, you’ll learn

What Derek Rose hopes to achieve during the “Year of the Vessel”: “Vessels are hugely complex when it comes to digital. They have lots of systems onboard to manage the day-to-day operations and health and safety. How do we innovate? How do we achieve uniformity and consistency? How do we improve the experience digitally?”

“Vessels are hugely complex when it comes to digital. They have lots of systems onboard to manage the day-to-day operations and health and safety. How do we innovate? How do we achieve uniformity and consistency? How do we improve the experience digitally?” How a wider remit helps Mike Myers cultivate C-suite buy-in: “Upper management wants to know about the biggest pain points, not that things are broken. It's just there are areas of opportunity we are identifying. Things that we could improve in terms of how we're tracking, integrating, and identifying trends.”

“Upper management wants to know about the biggest pain points, not that things are broken. It's just there are areas of opportunity we are identifying. Things that we could improve in terms of how we're tracking, integrating, and identifying trends.” Why data and insights are invaluable to Peter Baskette: “The longer-term strategic operations benefit is where we've seen imperceptible but deeper growth. The data that we have available to us could be mined for trends and action in a way that was totally invisible before then.”

