5 ways to maximize the value of data analytics

It’s one thing to gather large amounts of data and apply analytics to it; lots of organizations are doing that. It’s another thing entirely to gain optimum business value from that data and analysis.

Enterprises that have invested heavily in analytics tools might be doing so without finding ways to ensure business value actually results from their efforts. This could be happening for any number of reasons.

Here are some tips on how to ensure that investments in analytics pay off by delivering insights that make a difference, rather than just generating attractive reports that don’t say much.

Align analytics with business goals

More closely aligning IT efforts with the organization’s business goals is a key IT leader mandate in generating more value from data.