How ActivTrak Helps Insurance Companies Work Wiser

By: Samantha Duncan

Insurance companies are trusted to accurately assess risk and provide timely support to their customers. To do that, it’s critical their agents are as productive as possible.

In many cases, agent productivity is analyzed based on outputs – the premiums written and the loss ratio of their network of independent agencies. However, this doesn’t provide a complete view of how an insurance company can increase agent productivity. Are all agents properly trained? Are they engaged in high-priority activities? Is the agency understaffed?

Answering those questions can be difficult regardless if teams are working remotely, in-office, or a hybrid environment. Some other challenges that managers face include:

Getting the insights your team needs with ActivTrak

ActivTrak is a workforce analytics and productivity SaaS platform that provides data-driven insights through intuitive reports and dashboards. These productivity insights allow managers to understand how work gets done, spot successful patterns, and reduce distractions to prioritize the work that matters most.

Managers can gain actionable insights around:

How time is spent Action: View daily, weekly, and monthly work patterns including most-used apps, total work time, and productive work time in the Activity Breakdown Report. Benefit: This enables managers to better understand when agents are most focused at work, ensuring they are given high-priority tasks during that time.

How technology is used Action: Identify usage of irregular or unproductive apps and proactively uncover gaps in procedure training in the Technology Usage Report. Benefit: With a list of specific productivity-hindering websites or apps, managers can address policy exceptions and prevent compliance risks.

How workloads are balanced among teams Action: Identify over- and under-utilized agents to help balance workloads with the Workload Balance Report. Benefits: Doing so will help agents define achievable and realistic goals they can meet while preventing burnout and keeping their customers happy with quality support.

How productive your team is Action: View total time vs. productive time to understand how certain activities, whether related to business interruptions or external interruptions, impact productivity with the Productivity Report. Benefit: This helps managers define an expectation of productivity for agents, and understand who stands out as a top performer.



Everyone wins with ActivTrak

Insurance companies worldwide use ActivTrak’s productivity insights to equip leaders with the data they need to improve workforce productivity and operational efficiency within and across teams.

The ActivTrak platform enables insurance companies to:

Empower employees to work when and where it makes sense for them

Increase accountability while instilling a culture of trust and transparency

Enable managers to run more effective and productive teams

Identify and resolve workflow bottlenecks

Track productivity trends across hybrid, remote, and in-office work settings

Find coaching and training opportunities

ActivTrak provides data-driven insights that paint a more consistent, continuous, and unbiased picture of employee engagement and productivity over time. Leaders can track performance trends, identify burnout risk, reduce distractions, and recapture critical focus time — helping companies design more optimal workloads, workflows, and workdays that help reduce the risk of turnover.

