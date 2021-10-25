John Wilson, VP, CIO & CSO at MITRE, joins Maryfran Johnson for this CIO Leadership Live interview, which is jointly produced by CIO.com and the CIO Executive Council. They will discuss zero trust, phishing as a service, connected hybrid environments and more. This episode is sponsored by Palo Alto Networks. Discover more at https://www.paloaltonetworks.com.
Podcast: CIO Leadership Live with John Wilson, VP, CIO & CSO at MITRE
Sponsor Podcast in partnership with Palo Alto Networks
