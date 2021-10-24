How Sydney’s CBCity council innovates local government services

Using technology to reform its waste services could save Sydney’s CBCity council on a line item that accounts for a hefty 21% of the council budget and 30% of resident interactions, totalling 30,000 calls per annum.

The council’s waste-contamination rate is also high, sitting at 25%, which ranks poorly when compared to the New South Wales average of 10%. Amid this and the broader waste crisis, the council has realised that waste services needed significant improvement.

It was an obvious candidate for the council’s innovation initiative, run under the auspices of its smart cities roadmap. This Closing the Loop on Waste project is part of a $2.1 million technology-based transformation program that uses AI and machine learning to detect recycling contamination and monitoring waste services.

Under the bonnet, it’s a cocktail of technology that uses AI to identify contamination in recycling materials and fits out GPS and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) cameras on the fleet of 19 waste trucks. It has also attached RFID tags to match a bin to a property—to solve the issue of lost or stolen bins and the resulting resident enquiries. The system can also provide proactive SMS notifications to residents about missed bin collection and street sweeping—again, another source of time-consuming communication time for staff and residents themselves.

As a result of this effort, the CBCity council has been able to reduce the detection of contamination in recycling bins from years to several weeks, cut down on resident calls about missed streets and location of waste trucks, and improve safety and drive situational awareness.